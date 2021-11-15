Storm blows off part of Kelowna’s Central Sports Club roof

Central Sports Club roof blown off. Ponto Road in Rutland. Tree on car on Enterprise.

Ponto Road in Kelowna is blocked off due to down trees and power lines in the area.

Several trees fell onto power lines catching fire about 3 p.m. just as an intense storm blew through the city.

Power is out to the homes on the road.

Elsewhere in the city, trees smashed cars on Enterprise way, fell on top of homes in Glenmore and caused mass debris issues in the Mission area.

Sections of the dome roof of the Central Sports Club on Ellis Street appeared to have blown off in the storm, causing rain to fall into the building.

