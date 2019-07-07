Stories for Caregivers releases new videos with Jann Arden

Growing Together with Jann Arden is an animated video series by Stories of Caregiving. (Contributed)

Stories for Caregivers has released a new online video series featuring Jann Arden.

The series, Growing Together with Jann Arden, is animated and offers advice for people, unpaid caregivers, who were placed in the role of looking after a family member.

“We wanted to reach out to as many people as possible,” said producers Tyler Funk and Eric Schultz of North of Now Films. “We’ve done a significant amount of work with experts and caregivers across the country, which has constantly educated us on the scope of the challenges and the unique challenges each and every caregiver faces.”

The series has professionals offering their opinions and expertise: from the first moment when somebody is entrusted as a caregiver, to the final moments when they pass away.

Arden, who was tasked with looking after her parents as a caregiver nearly 10 years ago, said she wished this kind of resource was available when she began her journey.

“Being a caregiver means a lot of different things. At first, it was an inconvenience and it was frustrating,” said Arden. “But one of the most humbling, nurturing and rewarding experiences of my adult life was to look after my mom and dad.”

The series is now available on YouTube.

After starting in 2017, Stories for Caregivers had over 1.3 million YouTube views in their first season, accompanied by a high engagement rate, according to Logan Findlay, account executive for Peak Communicators.

“These emotional stories have generated a powerful connection to an issue that directly impacts so many Canadians,” wrote Findlay in a press release.

