Stores moving in to Kelowna’s revamped downtown mall

The District, located on Bernard Avenue, has been renovated

Kelowna’s downtown shopping centre is getting a face lift, and stores are already moving into its revamped location on Bernard Avenue.

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna shopping mall getting face lift

The small Towne Centre Mall, renamed The District, sees the existing canopy over its entrance, and well as the stucco and slate tile exterior removed and replaced with updated stucco and brick cladding, as well as canvas awnings with signage and an open trellis canopy over the main entrance.

While most of the work appears to be completed, four stores have moved into the location so far.

Here are the stores that have moved in so far: amni, Optimiize, MacDermott’s and Annegret’s Cafe.

