Stolen West Kelowna credit card used in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers is looking to identify these three individuals who may have been involved in credit card fraud. (Surveillance images)

The public’s help is needed to identify three people allegedly involved in fraud.

Lake Country RCMP members are investigating a series of purchases made on Nov. 14 with a credit card stolen from a vehicle in West Kelowna.

“Two women and a male were involved in these purchases totaling almost $2,000,” Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers assistant co-ordinator Lori Holand said. “They are associated to a black late model Dodge pickup truck. If you can assist in the identification of these three persons of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers or Lake Country RCMP.”

Anyone with information about this, or any other, crime can call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

CrimefraudRCMP