Stolen vehicle found after Kelowna woman uses the power of Facebook

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s car was stolen from her driveway

A Kelowna resident’s stolen car has been found after her social media post went viral.

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s Honda Civic was stolen July 30 from her Rutland home, according to social media posts.

Community member Nick Pawlikowski saw the post and filmed a man hotwiring a similar looking vehicle. It was shared more than 465 times on Facebook.

“That’s a really nice civic, one of those was stolen earlier today, umm, did you guys do that by chance?” Pawlikowski asked.

“No,” the man wearing gloves said.

“I mean there was literally Facebook post on it today… he’s literally hotwiring it right now,” he said in the video.

The car was later found in Kelowna’s Superstore parking lot.

