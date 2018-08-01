Facebook

Stolen vehicle found after Kelowna woman uses the power of Facebook

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s car was stolen from her driveway

A Kelowna resident’s stolen car has been found after her social media post went viral.

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s Honda Civic was stolen July 30 from her Rutland home, according to social media posts.

Community member Nick Pawlikowski saw the post and filmed a man hotwiring a similar looking vehicle. It was shared more than 465 times on Facebook.

“That’s a really nice civic, one of those was stolen earlier today, umm, did you guys do that by chance?” Pawlikowski asked.

“No,” the man wearing gloves said.

“I mean there was literally Facebook post on it today… he’s literally hotwiring it right now,” he said in the video.

The car was later found in Kelowna’s Superstore parking lot.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke man still missing
Next story
Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

Just Posted

Stolen vehicle found after Kelowna woman uses the power of Facebook

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s car was stolen from her driveway

Laurel Packinghouse courtyard project proceeding

The $500,000 cost covered partly by $235,000 BC Gaming grant

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

Children left fatherless after heart transplant fails

The friends and family of a former Kelowna man are looking to raise funds to help his wife

Kelowna cannabis company is hiring

The Flowr Corporation, a Health Canada Licensed producer is hiring

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

UPDATE: Monte and Sugar fires seek substantial growth

Number of fires continues to grow in North Okanagan

Revelstoke man still missing

RCMP release more details in hopes of finding John Cunliffe, last seen June 18

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Most Read