Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

  • Nov. 4, 2019 11:24 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a case of erratic driving involving a stolen vehicle.

A Honda Accord apparently struck a parked vehicle and retaining wall before coming to a stop against a residence in the 400 block of Battle Street Monday according to police, who attended the scene at about 12:35 a.m.

There were no injuries to any residents inside the house, which appeared to have sustained only minor damage.

A short time after the crash the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen.

Kamloops RCMP continue to investigate.

On Sunday police charged the driver of a pickup truck who crashed his vehicle into a home in the 2300 block of Frontage Road along Highway 1. There were no reported injuries in that incident either, but the home sustained extensive damage.

READ MORE: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

