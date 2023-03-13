A truck stolen from an Oliver farm was last spotted in Keremeos. (File photo)

Stolen truck from Oliver last spotted in Keremeos

The owner had left his keys in the vehicle while working on his farm

A truck stolen from Oliver on March 7 was last seen driving through Keremeos.

A man working on his farm called RCMP at 5:36 p.m. on March 7 to report that someone had stolen his truck.

The man had left the keys inside the truck which had a quarter tank worth of gas.

READ MORE: Oliver business offers $1,000 reward after being latest victim of break-ins

The man followed his stolen truck, last spotting it headed down Fairview Road.

Keremeos RCMP later spotted the vehicle coming into the Village along Fairview Road. After attempting to stop the vehicle, it continued on and the police didn’t pursue.

The vehicle hasn’t been located since and the case remains under investigation.

The truck is described as a 2008 white GMC Sierra crew-cab pickup truck, with BC license plates G82 954. If spotted, you can contact the South Okanagan detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-498-3422.

Crime

