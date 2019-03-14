Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP helped evict property renters known to them from a problem home in Mission Hill, then discovered suspected property obtained by crime and illicit drugs. (Morning Star - file photo)

Stolen tools, drugs and weapon seized after search of Okanagan home

Property suspected obtained by crime and illicit drugs found after renters evicted, with RCMP’s help

Occupants of a Mission Hill home in Vernon could be facing more problems than an eviction notice.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP front-line officers after an eviction notice was served on property renters Friday, March 8, at a home in the 1700 block of 33rd Street that is known to police.

Officers attended to keep the peace that day while the occupants were evicted. After the occupants vacated the home, police on-scene observed numerous items that were suspected as property obtained by crime, along with illicit drugs.

“The property and persons located in the home at the time are known to police, therefore precautions were taken during the eviction to ensure the safety of those involved,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Once it was clear officers were dealing with what appeared to be property obtained by crime, the home was secured and a search warrant was obtained.”

READ ALSO: Vernon RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

Front-line officers executed the warrant on Saturday, March 9, and seized a large number of items, including suspected stolen tools, brand new small appliances, illicit drugs and a prohibited weapon.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the work done by the front-line officers to ensure drugs and weapons were taken off the street, and stolen property returned to the rightful owners, is paramount to the commitment the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP has in keeping our community safe,” said Brett.

The investigation into this matter continues, and the occupants of the home could face potential possession of stolen property, drug and weapon related charges.

No further information for release.


