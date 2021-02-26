Stolen puppy reunited with Central Okanagan owners

A puppy stolen in West Kelowna has been reunited with its family.
In a statement Feb. 26, Kelowna RCMP explained that the happy ending was the result of quick thinking by officials and police.
Yesterday (Feb. 25) morning, a dog control officer in the Central Okanagan spotted the stolen puppy on Lawrence Avenue near Gordon Drive, in Kelowna. It was reported stolen from out of a vehicle in West Kelowna, two days prior.
“Frontline (police) officers immediately began an investigation which led them to a residence in the 1100-block of Centennial Avenue where they recovered the pup, and turned him over to the Dog Control officer so he could be reunited with his owner,” stated RCMP in a statement.
Police also located a stolen bike a the residence, which also has been reunited with its owner.
Authorities say no charges have been laid at this time, but that the investigation is ongoing.
