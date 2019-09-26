(File)

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP has recovered a large number of bronze plaques that had been reported stolen from cemeteries in the Central Okanagan.

Plaques were initially reported stolen from a West Kelowna graveyard on Sept. 16. RCMP were then notified of two more instances where bronze plaques were stolen overnight from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna.

Currently, the RCMP believe the motive to be “purely for personal gain” as investigators believe these plaques were stolen for their material value.

Due to public outrage about the incident, the RCMP recieved a number of helpful tips that eventually led officers to the recovery of the metal plaques on Sept. 25.

Police said the officers found a large pile of the bronze plaques at the scene and it was evident that someone had removed the names from some of the plaques and cut them into small sqaures likely in preparation for them to be recycled and sold.

Most of the West Kelowna cemetery’s plaques were recovered and all of the plaques from Kelowna were recovered. The stolen plaques from Lake Country have not yet been found.

“Our investigation into these thefts continue and no arrests have been made at this time” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

“RCMP have yet to identify any suspect(s) involved and therefore are asking anyone with information pertaining to these thefts to please contact the local RCMP at 250 762-3300.”

The plaques have all been returned to their rightful homes. Families are asked to contact the cemeteries involved to make further arrangements.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Westbank Cemetery in West Kelowna robbed of name plaques

READ MORE: Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support
Next story
Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Just Posted

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

The recovered plaques have all been returned to their respective municipalities

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Kelowna

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in summer 2020

Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Kelowna motionball

Last weekend’s event celebrates Special Olympics athletes across Canada

Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer.

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Summerland Cadet earns honours at Basic Survival Course

Kira Nilson won the Top Survival Cadet at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre in Victoria in summer

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

Your morning start for Thursday, September 26th, 2019

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Most Read