Stolen bus from Kelowna daycare found

Strive Daycare in Kelowna wakes up to find missing school bus

A bus has been returned to a Kelowna daycare after it was reported missing.

Thrive Daycare realized they were short one bus on July 22., but by the next day, the stolen bus was found in the 1000-block of the nearby Calmels Cresent.

“Investigators have confirmed that stolen property connected to a reported break and enter, was located and seized by police from inside the bus,” Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

RCMP encourages anyone with any information to contact the Kelowna Detachment at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Okanagan police service dog aids in arrest of break-and-enter suspect

READ MORE: Lake Country mom fails to find infant childcare after 2 years of searching

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone
Next story
Overdue hikers spend the night in a South Okanagan canyon

Just Posted

Possible plans for a Peachland bypass

A transportation study analyzes Highway 97 conditions

Fender bender slows traffic on Kelowna main drag

Two cars involved in crash on Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road

West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

West Kelowna’s Crystal Mountain to reopen this winter under new management

The park will be renamed either Bull Mountain Adventure Park or Last Mountain Adventure Park

One man taken to hospital, resulting from a motor vehicle collision

Traffic resumed as usual

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen now held

Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground

Police search Shuswap community for two bald men connected to Highway 1 collision

Salmon Arm RCMP say men may be attempting to hitch ride out of area

Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Most Read