A Penticton couple’s stolen Chevrolet Equinox, similar to the one here, has been recovered by Penticton RCMP. Submitted photo

Stolen car located in Penticton

Easter surprise for victims of theft

It will be a few days before their car is back in it’s parking spot, but an elderly Penticton couple has been notified their stolen vehicle has been found.

Related: Penticton woman distraught over stolen vehicle

Nada Cerna said she received a call at about 9 p.m. last night (March 31) letting her know that her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox had been located, parked on a residential street.

“The key was still in the car. The car was just left there,” she said.

Cerna doesn’t have many details, but said that people living in the area where the vehicle was found noticed the new vehicle on the street, and recognized it as stolen from reports in the Western News and social media. They called the police, who confirmed it was the Carna’s vehicle.

She’s not sure if her husband’s wheelchair, which was in the vehicle is still in the car, or the other valuables stolen from her apartment.

“We don’t know, not even my purse, with my wallet, anything. I did go to the bank and everything has been cancelled,” said Cerna. “We are wondering about the wheelchair as well.

“What is going to happen next, we don’t know. We don’t know what the car is like, what if anything happened to it.

Cerna said that on March 24, she left the door to their apartment open a crack, expecting a visit from a friend. But while she and her husband waited in the living room, a thief slipped in and stole two purses and the car keys.

Cerna said the help they’ve gotten from friends and others has gone a long way to help them get over the violation of their home.

“It’s not nice knowing that somebody did get into your apartment when you were home. But on the other hand, we say, with the nice people around you get through it and life goes on.”

