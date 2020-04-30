The new Okanagan College Health Sciences Centre will serve as a leading-edge training hub for students across eight critical health and social care professions. (Contributed)

Stober family makes donation to support training of Okanagan’s frontline workers

Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health campaign will receive $500,000

The Okanagan College Foundation has received a donation to the Our Students, Your Health Campaign, which will help support the training of the Okanagan’s frontline health care professionals for years to come.

The Stober Foundation is committing $500,000 over the next five years to support the development of a Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus, which will train 450 students per year over the next 40 years.

In addition to the donation, Okanagan College Foundation is establishing a $250,000 award fund in honour of the Stober family. The awards will provide vital financial support for 100 students, helping them achieve their educational goals and progress to careers in critical sectors of our region’s economy.

The new Health Sciences Centre will serve as a training hub for students across eight health and social care professions. Graduates will go on to provide care in the region’s hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, rehabilitation settings, dental clinics, and mental health services.

The Stober Foundation donation will specifically support the completion of the centre’s health lab, where nurses and health care assistants will be trained. It will also establish vital scholarships and bursaries, enabling students to complete their studies at a time when many are facing even greater financial uncertainty.

“This gift is a testament to the leadership and vision of the Stober family and will help us complete a world-class facility that our students and community deserve, as we continue to deliver the vital training needed to shore up our health care sector,” said Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton.

“Okanagan College has been educating health care professionals since the early 1960s. Our graduates – and many of our current students – are serving on the frontlines during this public health crisis. We are exceptionally proud of all of them, and of the quality of education they received.”

“Now more than ever, we recognize the critical role of frontline health care professionals,” said Keith Z. Brewster, executive director of the Stober Foundation.

“This is a strategic investment in our community’s health and well-being. COVID-19 continues to highlight the dedication and commitment of all those on the frontlines in our community, specifically health care professionals. We are incredibly honoured and proud to be able to support the education of those who will care for our community when we need it most.”

