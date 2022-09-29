The voter is responsible for making sure the Chief Election Officer receives the completed mail ballot package by 8 p.m. on Oct. 15. (Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Still time to get mail-in ballots for Kelowna municipal election

Deadline to request a ballot package to be delivered by Canada Post is Tuesday, Oct. 4

If you can’t make advance polls or general voting for the Kelowna municipal election, you still have time to get a mail-in ballot.

The deadline to request a ballot package to be delivered by Canada Post is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Packages can be requested until Thursday, Oct. 13 for pickup in person.

Residents can request a vote-by-mail package by completing an online application on the City of Kelowna website, in person at the Office of the City Clerk at city hall, or by calling 250-469-8645.

“We want to ensure that everyone who is eligible has convenient access to vote because every vote matters,” said Laura Bentley, Chief Election Officer.

The city will also provide curbside voting at all locations and a voter assist terminal at Parkinson Recreation Centre. Special voting is conducted at several residential care facilities and Kelowna General Hospital for patients unable to go to a voting location.

Eligible voters need to be a resident of the City of Kelowna, be 18 years of age or older on Oct. 15, be a Canadian citizen, and have lived in British Columbia for at least six months.

Advance in-person voting begins Oct. 5. There is a list of dates, times and general voting information, as well as to sign up for election e-updates on the City of Kelowna website.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
City of KelownaElection 2022Municipal election

