Deb Lyon The Princeton wildfire is known to be human-caused.

Still no answers in cause of Princeton wildfire

RCMP continue to investigate

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of last summer’s wildfire near Princeton.

According to Jody Lucius, information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Fire Origin Cause report has been completed, but cannot be released while there is an ongoing investigation.

The fire is known to be human-caused, she added.

Lucius could provide no estimate on when the investigation might be completed, or the possible implications.

“All fires that we do a fire origin report for won’t necessarily have a related investigation. There are a number of factors that play into that, of course.”

Part of the delay in finding answers may be the extraordinary number of fires in BC in 2017, said Lucius.

“I think particularly, with some of the origin of cause reports, with the sheer volume of fires last year it took longer to get some [completed.]”

The investigation into the Princeton fire – which started July 7, 2017 and consumed 3,278 acres 10 km northeast of town – is not being conducted by local police, she said, but by a compliance branch of the police service.

Previous story
Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.
Next story
UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

Just Posted

Fitzpatricks donate $1.25 million to UBC Okanagan

Donation to help fund new study space, create scholarship for local students

Couple facing charges after throwing mail out a vehicle window

West Kelowna - A Salmon Arm woman and Penticton male have been charged

UPDATE: Blaze destroys home in McKinley Landing

A home was destroyed after a chimney fire broke out Tuesday night

Conservative Leader takes aim at Liberals during Okanagan visit

“It’s making our economy less competitive and that’s driving away jobs and opportunities.”

Kelowna RCMP identifies man found dead in car

Alexander Louis Hegedus was found dead in his vehicle on a forestry road east of Kelowna on March 22

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

The B.C. government states ensuring peoples’ safety is the top priority.

Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Every Canadian, on average, tosses away 170 kilograms of food per year

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

‘I am a survivor:’ Sexual assault victim tells court

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in an Alberta courtroom today

Still no answers in cause of Princeton wildfire

RCMP continue to investigate

Spreading information a top priority for Kerplunks

The Kerplunks close Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s First Stages series April 15

Take note, tick season is upon us

The Interior Health Authority is warning outdoor enthusiasts that tick season has started

Most Read