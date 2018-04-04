Still no answers in cause of Princeton wildfire

Deb Lyon The Princeton wildfire is known to be human-caused.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of last summer’s wildfire near Princeton.

According to Jody Lucius, information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Fire Origin Cause report has been completed, but cannot be released while there is an ongoing investigation.

The fire is known to be human-caused, she added.

Lucius could provide no estimate on when the investigation might be completed, or the possible implications.

“All fires that we do a fire origin report for won’t necessarily have a related investigation. There are a number of factors that play into that, of course.”

Part of the delay in finding answers may be the extraordinary number of fires in BC in 2017, said Lucius.

“I think particularly, with some of the origin of cause reports, with the sheer volume of fires last year it took longer to get some [completed.]”

The investigation into the Princeton fire – which started July 7, 2017 and consumed 3,278 acres 10 km northeast of town – is not being conducted by local police, she said, but by a compliance branch of the police service.