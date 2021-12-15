Still more time to have say on new Vernon park

Public survey on planning for the park at Kin Race Track site open until Dec. 18

A survey to provide input on a future park at the former site of Vernon’s Kin Race Track is open until Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)

Time is running out to have your say in the planning of a new park at the former Kin Race Track site in Vernon.

The city is hoping more locals will participate in an online survey that closes Saturday, Dec. 18.

Located beside Kal Tire Place, the large area will become a flagship park for the city, offering greenspace to the Alexis Park neighbourhood.

In its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan, city council committed to developing a comprehensive plan for the lands that includes a new multi-purpose Active Living Centre.

Council has provided direction to include affordable housing, trails, sports fields, an outdoor skating surface and a dog park on this site.

“This site has been important to Vernon since 1885 and has hosted countless races and special events,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“The new park will continue the legacy of bringing the community together to have fun in all seasons.”

Input received from the public will inform the design concepts for the new park, which will be shown to council along with a report on Jan. 10, 2022.

Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

Brendan Shykora

parks