Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, ‘Best of Belgium’ multi-packs in U.S. and Canada affected

Have you bought a bottle of Stella Artois lately?

You might want to check it for glass pieces, as the beer manufacturer is voluntarily recalling some of its 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles after it learned that glass may chip off the bottle and fall into the beer.

The recall applies to Stella Artois six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, and “Best of Belgium” multi-packs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said the defect is found in less than one per cent of bottles.

Anyone who bought an affected bottle is eligible for reimbursement.

The codes, shown below, can be found here:

Previous story
B.C. increases funding, age limit for youth aging out of government care

Just Posted

Rail trail beneficial to region

Former Capital Regional District resource manager offers his thoughts on Okanagan Rail Trail

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

Reel Reviews: Big robots, big monsters

We say, “Giant monster movie, loud!”

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

OSO tackles two performances in one weekend

OSO presents Sarah Slean, Peter and the Wolf April 6, 7, 8

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Teen who invoked ‘affluenza’ defence released from jail

Ethan Couch was serving a two-year sentence after killing four in drunken crash

Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, ‘Best of Belgium’ multi-packs in U.S. and Canada affected

B.C. increases funding, age limit for youth aging out of government care

Young adults could see an extra $250 a month

Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Volken addiction treatment centre in B.C. turns ‘takers into givers’

Philanthropist opens up about motivations for opening a Surrey recovery academy amid opioid crisis

Medal haul for Okanagan skaters

Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna adult athletes compete at BC/Yukon Super Series Star Skate Final

China space station mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

Tiangong 1’s re-entry was ‘mostly successful’

April Fool’s Day gag from the Grist Mill

Social media prank post from Keremeos heritage site tricks quite a few people

Most Read