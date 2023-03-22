Stay off the grass! Kelowna staff reminds public about spring sports field management

Asked to keep off until they are open for the season

Though sports fields across Kelowna are scheduled to open next month as the weather gets warmer, residents are being reminded to do their part and keep off them until they officially are open to the public.

Dave Gatzke, parks & beaches supervisor, said that the grass on the fields needs to be actively dried out and growing before the spring sports seasons can begin, which is made more challenging by constant foot traffic.

“To ensure quality turf and to avoid divots and holes that lead to player injuries…we really appreciate the community’s help in getting our fields ready for an exciting season of sports for all ages.”

The Apple Bowl track is already open, baseball diamonds are set to open on April 7, and remaining fields are scheduled to open on April 14, weather permitting.

As for now, any teams looking to get an early start to the season and are seeking accommodation can call 250-469-8800 or fill out a rental enquiry webform to book space on an artificial turf field.

