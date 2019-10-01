Statistics Canada says economy flat in July as oil and gas sector down

Economists had expected growth of 0.1 per cent

Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007. Statistis Canada says real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Statistics Canada says the country’s real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in July as weakness in oil and gas extraction offset gains in service industries.

Economists had expected growth of 0.1 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The flat reading for the month came as goods-producing industries fell 0.7 per cent for the month.

The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector pulled back 3.5 per cent in the month, the largest decrease in the sector since May 2016.

Oil and gas extraction fell 3.0 per cent in July due in large part to a shutdown of some of Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore production facilities for a large part of the month as a result of maintenance issues.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says the services-producing industries rose 0.3 per cent.

The Canadian Press

