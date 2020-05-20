Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada is expected to report that the consumer price index decreased in April, the first full month the economy was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate turned negative in April as the economy came to a standstill in the first full month of the pandemic.

The agency reports the consumer price index for April fell 0.2 per cent compared with a year ago as energy prices plunged.

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 0.9 per cent in March when the pandemic began.

Economists on average expected a reading of -0.1 per cent for April, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

READ MORE: Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadaeconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests
Next story
Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

Just Posted

Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

The community group is helping seniors from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland

Lake Country ArtWalk cancelled due to COVID-19

The event was scheduled to be held on Sept. 12 and 13 this year

Still no trial date set for West Kelowna man charged in wife’s 2015 death

Following pandemic delay the Crown is exploring new dates for the trial, voir dire scheduled for June

Share a good news story and possibly win $1,000

Share a good news story with the Lake Country Calendar and Do Some Good to win money

UBC researchers seeking public input on pandemic policies

People can have their voice heard in an online deliberation series

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Just 18 per cent said reopening measures should apply to all of Canada at once

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Anyone else see a UFO lately?

It wasn’t a flying toaster or a Ford Anglia.

Bear sow and five cubs reported in Penticton

“Lets all keep her and her family wild and the community safe,” said WildsafeBC on Facebook

Most Read