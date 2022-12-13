(Blck Press file photo)

Start spreading the news, Kelowna’s New York New Year’s Eve is back

‘We expect to welcome thousands of people to Stuart Park’

Celebrations will return to Stuart Park on Saturday, Dec. 31 as a way for families to ring in an early New Year in Kelowna.

“After cancellation in 2020 and an ‘almost’ event in 2021, we are stoked to be holding this community party again,” said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna. “If past year’s experiences are any reflection we expect to welcome thousands of people to Stuart Park between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. for a short but sweet evening of revelry and fun.”

The event is free and will feature a variety of outdoor activities including skating, carnival games and activities in the Kid’s Snow Zone, glow sticks and other goodies.

There will also be three food trucks onsite serving ‘glove-friendly’ portions of warm beverages, little donuts, hot dogs, smokies, fries, and more.

Musical performers include Sad Tom and The Noodles, 3/4 Crush, Lindsay May and the Mayhem, and DJ Hotel Zero.

Rounding out the evening is an extended fireworks display at 9:00 p.m. to ring in an early New Year for Kelowna.

