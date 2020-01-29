Starbright’s board chair, Carol Meise and operations manager, Mieke Krus, were at Canco store at the Kelowna International Airport to receive a $9,500 donation. (Contributed)

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

Starbright Children’s Development Center will soon have a new and improved playground thanks to the support of Canco, a gas company.

On Jan. 28, Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright as part of its ongoing support for the organization. They have been a supporter of Starbright for several years, helping them do more for their little clients.

“This means so much to us,” said Rhonda Nelson, executive director of Starbright.

“As a not-for-profit and charity, we look to the community to be able to help us to better serve our little clients.”

READ MORE: Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

The donation will be used to expand its playground to accommodate children up to the ages of six rather than the age of three.

“Mohini Singh, (city councilor, City of Kelowna) and Jason Picklyk, (Kelowna firefighter) have been wonderful to us as they are community members that stepped up to head up a fundraising program for us,” said Nelson.

“This is part of the effort that they have made as Canco was introduced to us by these individuals and they have been so responsive. They said ‘we just want to give back for all that Starbright has done’ and Mohini’s daughter went through our program when she was younger.”

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director

The donations to the new playground are part of Starbright’s Supported Child Development Program. The program is a community-based program that assists families of children with extra support needs to access inclusive child care. It serves children from birth to 13 years of age.

Nelson said the donations from Canco couldn’t be more appreciated.

“I was so thrilled,” said Nelson.

“Canco has donated to us every year since we were introduced to them. They support locally as well as international efforts, all focused around benefiting children. All of the independent operators are incredibly generous people. When I found out they were going to donate to us again, I was amazed. Their hearts are so open.”

For more information on Starbright and their initiative, visit the Starbright Children’s Development website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director
Next story
Development permit for future 33-storey downtown Kelowna hotel nears expiration

Just Posted

Rape survivor, Aden Withers, settles civil suit against Kelowna RCMP

The settlement was reached on Jan. 27

Big White raises over $22,000 for Australian wildfire relief

Sixty-seven per cent of Big White’s staff is Australian

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

Development permit for future 33-storey downtown Kelowna hotel nears expiration

The company will be back before Kelowna council next month for a new development permit

Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Former executive director Karen Beaubier has taken a position with URBA

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Police arrest siblings on successive days; each has been charged with possession of stolen property

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

Straight from DeHart

Oral surgeon returns to his Kelowna roots

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to close between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Most Read