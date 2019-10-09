Staples Canada recognizes Kelowna business during Small Business Month

Happipad was selected as one of three winners of the This is How I Grow My Business contest

Staples Canada has announced its three entrepreneurial winners of its “This is How I Grow My Business” contest, including the Kelowna business, Happipad Technologies Inc.

The local company will receive $20,000 in SolutionShop services and new technology from Staples Canada, as well as a mentorship opportunity with Canadian fashion designer and champion of entrepreneurs, Joe Mimran.

Happipad provides a service that matches hosts with spare rooms to guests seeking fixed-term affordable rental accommodations. Their main goal is to provide a beneficial experience to both parties involved; hosts have the ability to earn extra income, while guests, typically students, save on rent.

To celebrate entrepreneurs, Staples is spending Small Business Month by celebrating the three outstanding Canadian small businesses; SenseTech Solutions, Animora and Happipad. They are also serving up new products, programs and services designed to help small to medium enterprises in communities across the country work smarter, learn more and grow every day.

“Entrepreneurs and small business help fuel our communities and we are committed to supporting their ever-evolving need,” said David Boone, chief executive officer, Staples Canada.

“There are about 95,000 small to medium enterprises created each year across the country, though 85,000 businesses disappear within that same year. We want to help Canadian businesses get off the ground and succeed with the right tools, inspiring products, and services, as well as knowledgeable staff at every location.”

All 305 Staples stores across Canada will end off the month by hosting a Small Business Showcase on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where start-ups and entrepreneurs have been invited to introduce and share their businesses with the local community.

“Giving entrepreneurs a platform to share their business with others is one of the ways we’re building community in our stores to be more than just a product we offer,” said Boone.

