Stanley Cup champion and local Duncan Keith holds up the Stanley Cup in Penticton in 2013. (File photo)

Stanley Cup comes to Osoyoos to support firefighters

The Cup will be at North Basin Brewing Co. on Monday, Aug. 2

The Stanley Cup is in Osoyoos Monday, Aug. 2 with funds raised going to the community’s two volunteer fire departments.

The Stanley Cup is at North Basin Brewing Co. for photo opportunities from 2 to 3 p.m.

“Get your pictures by donation with Lord Stanley himself in support and appreciation of the volunteer firefighters from the Anarchist Mountain and Osoyoos Fire Department,” said North Basin’s Lisa Deleo. Free beer for volunteer firefighters on Monday.

Deleo was encouraging people to bring a cash donation going towards the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, as well as the Osoyoos Fire Department.

A friend of North Basin Brewing Co. is a scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning who won the 2021 Stanley Cup. It was his turn to have the cup and he wanted to share it with the community, said Deleo on Facebook.

The micro-brewery, which opened earlier this year, wanted to find a way to support the firefighters who have been working day and night fighting the Nk’Mip fire which is now listed at over 13,000 hectares.

READ MORE: First micro-brewery opens in Osoyoos

READ MORE: Duncan Keith brings the Stanley cup to Penticton

Previous story
Explosive device found at site of Kelowna shooting that sent 2 men to hospital
Next story
More evacuation alerts being issued for Garrison Lake fire, near Manning Park

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport. (File)
Several flights at YLW cancelled due to White Rock Lake fire

The White Rock Lake Wildfire near Westwold grew some more overnight Monday, Aug. 2, but also got some help from Mother Nature. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Sunday rain offers reprieve to White Rock Lake wildfire

The Dogwood Gymnasium inside the Vernon Recreation Centre has been established by the City of Vernon as an Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre for evacuees of the White Rock Lake Wildfire. (Morning Star - file photo)
City of Vernon sets up reception centre for White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz (left) presents a cheque for $30,028 to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation director Kate McBrearty (right), and representatives of the hospital’s McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre Stacy Nelson (from left), Kristen Megyesi and Dr. Ed Hardy. Stankiewicz raised the money and ran 101 kilometres in memory of his mom, who died of uterine cancer in 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon ‘son’ run raises $30,000 for cancer centre in memory of mom