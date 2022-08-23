Stack stands up again for Kelowna council

Luke Stack has announced his re-election bid for Kelowna council.
His intention to run comes a day after his charge for a land designation change for Kelowna Springs Golf Course failed in a tied vote of council.
If re-elected, Stack said his focus will continue to be on expanding parks and recreation, community safety, environmental issues, encouraging affordable housing, and working to maintain a high quality of life in Kelowna.
Stack has previously been elected to city council four times, and is currently its longest-serving member.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
