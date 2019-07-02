Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

Sixteen-year-old Elijah Beauregard died after a stabbing in downtown Kelowna on Thursday night.

RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing incident on Bernard Avenue near Water Street on June 27 at around 11:24 p.m.

Police were first on scene and discovered an unconscious male in serious medical distress. The victim had received significant life-threatening injuries.

Beauregard was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgeries.

“Sadly, Elijah has since succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“The now homicide investigation remains active, and continues to be led by our Serious Crime Unit (SCU), supported by the Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Section,” O’Donaghey said.

The victim’s name has been released, police say, in an effort to further the police investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the SCU at 250-762-3300.