Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking witnesses of a stabbing incident that occurred on Aug. 16 in Blind Bay. (FIle photo)

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses to Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

Police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing incident in Blind Bay that sent a 30-year-old Shuswap man to hospital.

The Salmon Arm RCMP general investigation section is leading a criminal investigation into an assault with a weapon after a stabbing victim showed up at the front door of a Blind Bay residence looking for help.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, at 10:38 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency medical personnel responded to a home on Forest Drive where they found a man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The investigation is in its early stages; however, police believe the assault was carried out at a nearby car wash, and that the incident was targeted.

Read more:Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

Read more: Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

“Our investigators believe that as many as three suspects were involved in the physical confrontation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times,” said O’Donaghey.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward with any information that might assist the investigation.

The 30-year-old victim was transported to hospital with injuries O’Donaghey said were not considered to be life-threatening.

The RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section examined the crime scene, which included logging, gathering and seizing physical evidence.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist GIS investigators, you are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Next story
Major Crime Unit now involved in Okanagan homicide investigation

Just Posted

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

UPDATE: Missing Little White Mountain hiker found

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

North Okanagan woman facing first degree murder makes court appearance

Body of 55-year-old man found in Okanagan Indian Band home July 30

RCMP request residents stay away from Central Okanagan search sites

‘Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible’

Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Major Crime Unit now involved in Okanagan homicide investigation

Man, 46, succumbs to injuries in hospital after being admitted from Enderby with serious injuries

Vehicle fire sparks near Okanagan resort

Blaze believed to be human-caused near Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort ignites Monday afternoon

Air Canada to resume Penticton service

Flights have been put on hold since April 1 due to coronavirus

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses to Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Workplace design: Who do you really want to be?

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Most Read