Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A firefighter in Squamish is facing two child pornography charges following an investigation by the RCMP’s Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

John Taavo Martin, 43, has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The charges step from a search warrant executed on June 27, 2019, after police received information from the National Centre for Mission and Exploited Children, a non-profit organization that works to find missing children and prevent child victimization.

Martin was later arrested and has since been released on a number of conditions ahead of his next court appearance set for later this month.

It’s unclear if Martin is still a firefighter for the city. Black Press Media has reached out to the Squamish Fire Department for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment
Next story
New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Van engulfed in flames at gas station along Highway 33

The van is up in flames at Super Save Gas Station

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccianted

Homes in southeast Kelowna without water for 48 hours

The water shutdown is planned for the less than 30 properties starting Wednesday

New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

Two-hundred and fifty-seven condos will be built at the site along Bernard Avenue

New Kelowna restaurant opens up for business

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink is now operating in Kelowna’s Landmark District

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

White GMC truck stolen from farm in Similkameen

Police are asking for public’s help in finding stolen truck

Ex-Summerland RCMP officer convicted of murder granted escorted absence

Keith Wiens granted escorted absences from prison by National Parole Board

Heads-up message issued at same time Okanagan teen hit by car

Coincidence that the City of Vernon, ICBC and RCMP get message out just minutes after incident

Vernon teacher slapped with suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep

14-year-old cyclist struck by car in North Okanagan

Teen reportedly OK, but lucky

Most Read