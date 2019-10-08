DriveBC

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Drivers are reporting a jackknifed semi-trailer is blocking both northbound lanes of the Coquihalla.

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. between exit 290: Merritt and exit 315: Helmer Road.

While the highway is not closed DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays.

There are also reports of a car in the ditch of the southbound lanes in the same area.

A special weather statement remains in effect for the high mountain passes after 5 to 10 cm of snow fell on Highway 5 overnight.

According to the national weather agency, periods of snow will gradually taper off over today along the the Coquihalla, however snow will continue to fall elsewhere.

READ MORE: Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford
Next story
VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Just Posted

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Interior BC highways covered in snow

Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Kelowna firefighters give back to young boy who had bike stolen

The Kelowna Fire department from C shift, station 3 visited the boy

LIVE: Lake Country Chamber of Commerce hosts all-candidates forum

The forum will be held at Creekside Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Climate protesters stage protest near William Bennett Bridge

The protesters were from Extinction Rebellion, the same group that shut down bridges across Canada

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Why is ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ celebrated?

Artemex is hosting a celebration on Saturday, November 2

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Morning Start: Where does Canada’s education rank globally?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read