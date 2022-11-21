Sprinkle of fresh snow over Kelowna, Lake Country

Temperatures will rise until Friday, Nov. 25, with a high of 5C

Kelowna residents woke up to a light dusting of snow this morning.

From one until four in the morning, flurries powdered Kelowna and Lake Country with a sprinkle of snow.

Some snowfall is expected over the next two days, according to Environment Canada.

On Tuesday Kelowna will see periods of snow, amounting to approximately 5 centimeters.

The temperature is projected to gradually rise throughout the work-week from a high of -2 C on Monday to a high of 5 C on Friday.

Light flurries are expected over the weekend.

City of KelownaSnowWeather