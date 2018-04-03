Spring walk for peace set for Saturday

The Community Spring Climb for Health and World Peace will be held April 7

Knox Mountain Drive will be closed Saturday for the annual Community Spring Climb for Health and World Peace.

On April 7, Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to vehicles from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as participants of the fourth annual event will be walking up and down Knox Mountain Drive and the Apex Trail, according to the City of Kelowna.

Knox Mountain Park will remain open to the public, but park visitors are advised to expect an increase in pedestrian traffic along the trail as approximately 400 participants are expected, said the city.

The lower parking lot will be closed for the event, but on-street parking will be available. Public access to Paul’s Tomb will be available via Popular Point Drive, said the city.

For more information about the city’s parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

