Spring street sweeping starts in Kelowna

Crews have more than 2,500 kilometres of roadways, bike lanes, and sidewalks to sweep

City of Kelowna crews have been out street sweeping already, while the full program is set to start Sunday.

Sidewalk and bike lane sweeping have already begun in high-traffic areas.

“Residents may have already noticed our crews sweeping up what’s left of winter along bike lanes and sidewalks,” says Andrew Schwerdtfeger, City of Kelowna roadways supervisor. “Street sweeping is completed in phases with crews beginning to clean and clear the main roads in the weeks ahead.”

Residents can help by moving vehicles off the road, as well as any other items that could impede street sweepers such as basketball hoops. Sweeping sand from sidewalks and boulevards into the gutters is also helpful for a clean sweep.

Signage will be in place at least 24 hours before an area is scheduled to be swept. Signs may be up longer depending on the weather and available sweepers.

Sweepers will be operating daily and working to clean up a total of 1,690 lane kilometres of roadways, 390 kilometres of bike lanes and 440 kilometres of sidewalks.

For more information on the City’s roadway maintenance, visit the City of Kelowna website.

Read More: Okanagan College culinary students serve up tasty dishes for special dinner series

Read More: Tofino first in B.C. to ban single-use plastic cutlery

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRoad conditionsspring