A vehicle went off Silver Star Road Tuesday morning due to slick conditions. (Jennifer Fossum photo)

Spring snow creates slick roads in North Okanagan

Several crashes reported Tuesday morning

A sudden splash of hail and snow sent several vehicles off road Tuesday morning.

The white stuff fell at higher elevations while hail pelted Vernon around 9 a.m.

Shortly after, multiple reports of crashes came in for local firefighters.

A car went off Silver Star Road, just past Phoenix Drive, around 9:30 a.m.

Witness Jennifer Fossum got caught in the backup of traffic at the scene and said the car likely went off road due to a compost truck in the shoulder of the car’s lane.

Further up the hill a dump truck went into the ditch.

In town, several crashes are keeping Vernon Fire Rescue crews busy.

Traffic was slowed eastbound on 43rd Avenue and 29th Street due to a crash around 10:30 a.m.

car crashSnowVernon

 

A two-car crash caused some delays at 29th Street and 43rd Avenue Tuesday mid-morning. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

