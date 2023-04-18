Spring snow creates slick roads in North Okanagan

A vehicle went off Silver Star Road Tuesday morning due to slick conditions. (Jennifer Fossum photo)

A sudden splash of hail and snow sent several vehicles off road Tuesday morning.

The white stuff fell at higher elevations while hail pelted Vernon around 9 a.m.

Shortly after, multiple reports of crashes came in for local firefighters.

A car went off Silver Star Road, just past Phoenix Drive, around 9:30 a.m.

Witness Jennifer Fossum got caught in the backup of traffic at the scene and said the car likely went off road due to a compost truck in the shoulder of the car’s lane.

Further up the hill a dump truck went into the ditch.

In town, several crashes are keeping Vernon Fire Rescue crews busy.

Traffic was slowed eastbound on 43rd Avenue and 29th Street due to a crash around 10:30 a.m.

car crashSnowVernon