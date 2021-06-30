A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

Spring rolls sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredient

So far, there has been one reported reaction associated with the product

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label.

The affected product was sold in 454g packages, and distributed throughout British Columbia.

People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders are being told not to consume the product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been one reported reaction linked to the spring rolls. It is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Food

Previous story
Fair at the PNE returning for short 2021 season in August
Next story
Residential school exhibit expedited for Vernon’s Canada Day at ranch

Just Posted

O’Keefe Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks said when news broke of the grisly discovery of the 215-plus Indigenous children buried at the site of a former Kamloops residential school and after Victoria announced it was cancelling its Canada Day celebrations, staff had to pause. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Residential school exhibit expedited for Vernon’s Canada Day at ranch

The Furniture Emporium (New and Used), a fixture in downtown Vernon on the corner of 31st Avenue and 34th Street since 1963, is closing permanently as current owner Tom Smith retires. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon furniture store closing out

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host a pair of one-day tournament-style games featuring the league’s five franchises Saturday, July 10, in Armstrong, and Saturday, July 24, in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor

Samson is one of the horses at Arion Therapeutic Farm. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Popular Kelowna therapy farm moves to Enderby