Spring cleaning for Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Annual spring maintenance will close Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart roads.

The closure is planned for between 5:30 and 11:00 p.m. Wednesday (May 17).

Crews will clean catch basins and medians, fix irrigation lines, hang flower baskets, repair potholes, and sweep streets and sidewalks.

The work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Motorists can use Highway 97 and Hudson or Hayman and Stuart roads as a detour route.

Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses, and transit users.

