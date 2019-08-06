Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a small fire has ignited near the Salmon River south of Westwold.
The fire, which was discovered on Aug. 5, is listed as new and its size is estimated at 0.009 of a hectare.
A wildfire service representative said the spot fire is currently under control with no further growth expected. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.
The lightning-caused fire which crews discovered north of Aylmer Lake near Chase on Aug. 1 is still listed as under control. The fire is estimated to be 0.22 of a hectare.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter