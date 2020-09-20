Shane Koyczan, a spoken word artist from Penticton. B.C.

Spoken word virtuoso performs at Creekside Theatre in 2020

Tickets go on sale December 18 for spoken word artist Shane Kayzcan

Shane Koyczan, best known for his award-winning spoken word performances, is coming to the Creekside Theatre Oct. 6, 2020.

With his rhythmic verse in high gear, he navigates his audience through social and political territory with a furious honesty and a tender humanity that has brought audiences to their feet in New York, London, Edinburgh, Sydney, Stockholm and Los Angeles, to name a few.

He has received 5-star reviews for his appearances around the globe. Winner of the US Slam Poetry Championship and the Canadian Spoken Word Olympics, Koyczan is truly an extraordinary talent that has blown the dust off the traditional designation “poet.”

“Featuring our valley’s local success stories at the Creekside Theatre is one of my favourite things to do,” shared Ryan Donn, Creekside Theatre manager and Cultural Development Coordinator for Lake Country.

“Shane has not only gained international acclamation, but he has also done some inspiring local collaborations with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and won local awards such as the Okanagan College Young Alumni Award.”

READ MORE: Danny Michel returns to Kelowna

Koyczan shines a light into the bleak world behind some of the most incomprehensible acts in our culture, and also shows the healing power of love. Written for anyone who has ever been a child, Koyczan’s novel in verse, Stickboy, continues to be hailed by teachers, academics, and mental health experts alike for its deft handling of the subject of bullying.

“Prior to my role at the Creekside Theatre, Shane was the first show I ever produced on my own,” said Donn. “He’s always an inspiration to watch and work with. He’s a gift to our valley and inspires me with his openness and vulnerability on stage. You can’t help but be enraptured by his spellbinding mastery of our language and prose.”

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at www.creeksidetheatre.com for $39.95 including fees and charges, for the October 6, 2020 performance of Shane Koyczan, Spoken Word Artist.

