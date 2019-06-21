Splish, splash, new downtown Kelowna car wash may be coming soon

The large self-serve car wash will offer 10 stalls for vehicles in the enclosed building. (City of Kelowna)

A new self-serve car wash may be added to the Kelowna business directory soon pending city councillors’ decision on Monday.

The proposed gas bar and convenience store with automatic and self-service car washing would be built on two empty lots along Clement Avenue, between Graham and Ethel streets.

The enclosed self-serve car wash area is the biggest of three structures, offering 10 washing bays and 16 external stalls complete with vacuums. Two queue lines will form around the west side of the building for both the automatic and self-serve bays.

A convenience store and gas bar would be constructed at Clement Avenue and Ethel Street with vehicle access from all street frontages.

As the two sites are already approved for this kind of developement, city councillors will only have to decide on the form and character of the proposed buildings.

The three buildings would be built along Clement Avenue between Ethel and Graham streets. (City of Kelowna)