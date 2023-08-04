Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Theresa William has been suspended with pay due to a petition to have her removed from council, the band announced Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Theresa William has been suspended with pay due to a petition to have her removed from council, the band announced Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Splatsin councillor suspended, petition launched to remove her from council

Splatsin Chief Doug Thomas is also suspended with pay, waiting for the results of a petition hearing

Splatsin First Nation Coun. Theresa William has been placed on paid suspension due to a petition to have her removed from council, the band announced Friday.

“Councillor Theresa William has been placed on paid suspension from the council table due to a petition filed against her under Section 6 – Removal of council members, and is not to conduct any chief and council business matters during the duration of the suspension,” Splatsin said on its website Aug. 4.

The suspension came into effect Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Splatsin told The Morning Star that the petition is being brought against William by Splatsin elders, adding there is “significant evidence against her.” The spokesperson did not say what exactly William is accused of, aside from “alleged wrongdoing.”

The Appeals Board has confirmed the petition is in compliance with the Splatsin Election Code and that the paid suspension is in effect until the matter of the petition is resolved.

A hearing to decide the matter will take place Aug. 22 at 9:45 a.m. The hearing will be streamed via video screen at the Splatsin Community Centre for members to attend. While members can witness the hearing they won’t be allowed to participate.

It’s not the first time of late that a Splatsin official has been placed on paid suspension. Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas was suspended with pay in May after three petitions were brought against him, challenging his leadership. Those petitions were dismissed in June. William was one of three councillors who initiated one of the petitions.

A fourth petition against Thomas is scheduled be heard Aug. 11. Thomas will remain on paid suspension until the conclusion of that hearing. The spokesperson said that no new evidence or information is being submitted at the Aug. 11 hearing, and it is expected that Thomas will be reinstated as chief at the conclusion of that hearing.

READ MORE: Petitions against suspended Splatsin chief dismissed

READ MORE: Splatsin chief to remain in power as band members lose challenge of his leadership

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

GovernmentIndigenousNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fish the fighter: Emaciated Labrador found in rural North Okanagan
Next story
Drought conditions intensify in British Columbia

Just Posted

(Google Maps)
2-vehicle crash on Connector ramp in West Kelowna slowing traffic

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey rental apartment complex proposed for 135/155 Barber Road and 765 Highway 33. (City of Kelowna)
Apartment complex proposed for Highway 33 headed back to Kelowna council

The City of West Kelowna is seeking input on its first housing strategy. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna council wants to hear residents on housing strategy

A boil water notice was issued for Rose Valley-West Kelowna Estates System on Aug. 3, 2023. (File image)
Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna neighbourhood