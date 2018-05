Are you ready for May long?

Lake Country’s splash park is open for the season.

The Thretheway Splash Park at Swalwell Park is open daily, according to the District of Lake Country in a Facebook post.

Splash parks are also set to open in Kelowna and West Kelowna for the May long weekend.

