Spill of 30 crushed cars close Highway 1 near Kamloops

A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)
A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)

A commercial truck hauling dozens of crushed cars spilled its load on Highway 1 early Thursday morning.

The eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada has been closed since approximately 4:30 a.m. and remains closed near the Petro-Canada truck stop.

A detour is in effect using Exit 388 via the off ramp on frontage, then back on Highway 1.

A&M Towing owner Mark Grant said it was quite the sight, seeing all that metal spread out over the road.

“Thirty crushed cars plus the highway truck,” Grant said.

Mario’s Towing was called in with three flatdecks and a tandem wrecker to clean up the mess.

For updates visit drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for Southern B.C. and Western Alberta

READ MORE: Kootenay school district becomes third in B.C. to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Previous story
Drivers told not to stop for photos along flood-damaged Coquihalla highway
Next story
Surrey, Abbotsford, Vancouver get first centres for homeless people

Just Posted

Kidston Elementary School
No functional closure yet as Vernon school reaches absentee threshold

The UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball team welcomes five new recruits for 2022-23 season (Photo - UBCO Athletics)
UBCO men’s volleyball welcomes 5 new recruits, including 3 KSS Owls

Godfrey's Aunt says that Austyn was a beautiful soul (Kelly Robertson/ GoFundMe.com)
Woman found dead in Kelowna was safe at friend’s house hours before death

(File photo/Kelowna Capital News)
Safety top of mind as e-scooters return to Kelowna streets