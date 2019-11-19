Spike belt stops stolen truck in Armstrong

Police dog used in search for suspect, one arrested

A stolen vehicle was stopped suddenly in its tracks in Armstrong Monday, Nov. 18, after the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP deployed a spike belt.

Police were alerted to a stolen pickup truck in the area of Six Mile Creek Road around 8 a.m. Monday and officers were deployed to the area, but the driver attempted to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The spike belt was deployed and the truck drove over it and continued for a while before the driver abandoned it and fled into the woods.

RCMP used a police dog to assist in the search for the suspect and the 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later without incident.

Police are recommending charges of possession of property obtained by crime and a breach of probation order. His name is not being released to the public at this time, RCMP said.

“Our officers did an outstanding job to track down the suspect,” Sgt. Justin Thiessen said.

