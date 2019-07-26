Speed Control to serve up high-energy rock at Kelowna pizzeria

More than 2,200 kilometres from their home in the Yukon, rock trio Speed Control is rolling into Kelowna tonight (July 26). Here, they’ll grab a slice and play their hearts out at DunnEnzie’s Pizza outdoor stage at 8 p.m.

The high-energy band, boasting tight, riff-heavy tunes echoing the vibes of early Blink 182 and Jimmy Eat World, is no stranger to the Trans Canada Highway. The three ex-elementary school teachers spend nearly seven months on the road each year. In 2018, they performed 250 shows across Canada and the United States.

Speed Control is heading to Kelowna for Live #AtTheENZ: Rock Night after wrapping up a five-day Rawk Camp in Quesnel. Sixteen kids were educated in the school of rock, learning two songs and readying to perform in front of family and friends at a local venue.

Yamaha Canada, the band’s sponsor, provides all the instruments for camp use.

“Yamaha Canada Music is pleased to continue our instrument support of Speed Control and their mission to bring real rock (RAWK!) to tens-of-thousands of school children each year,” vice-president Steve Butterworth wrote.

“We want kids excited about playing music,” he said. “Speed Control’s infectious energy and positive message will be something the kids will remember for their lifetime.”

Tickets are available in advance for tonight’s DunnEnzie’s show for just $10 or $15 at the door.

