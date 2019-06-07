Update: special weather statement issued for Okanagan Connector ends

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.
The special weather statement for expected flurries on the Okanagan Connector has ended.
___
Those travelling to or from Kelowna from Merritt are told to expect some late season snow on Highway 97C this weekend.
A special weather statement issued Friday morning warns of a cold upper trough rolling through B.C. and bringing snowy flurries along with it over the mountain pass.
Though the flurries are expected above a 1,300 to 1,500 metre elevation, the snow is expected to descend to the southern highways. Two to five centimetres of snow is expected on the Okanagan Connector on Friday, while a higher amount of up to 10 cm is possible.
The precipitation is expected to change back to rain as the air-mass begins to warm Friday afternoon, but the mountain weather can change suddenly.
Road conditions available at drivebc.ca.
