Highway 97 northbound, photo from B.C. Highway cams

Update: special weather statement issued for Okanagan Connector ends

Late season snow was expected for the Merrit to Kelowna highway

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

The special weather statement for expected flurries on the Okanagan Connector has ended.

___

Those travelling to or from Kelowna from Merritt are told to expect some late season snow on Highway 97C this weekend.

A special weather statement issued Friday morning warns of a cold upper trough rolling through B.C. and bringing snowy flurries along with it over the mountain pass.

Though the flurries are expected above a 1,300 to 1,500 metre elevation, the snow is expected to descend to the southern highways. Two to five centimetres of snow is expected on the Okanagan Connector on Friday, while a higher amount of up to 10 cm is possible.

READ MORE: June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

The precipitation is expected to change back to rain as the air-mass begins to warm Friday afternoon, but the mountain weather can change suddenly.

Road conditions available at drivebc.ca.

