Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

A special weather statement is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3.

According to Environment Canada, a rapidly deepening low pressure system will bring heavy snow to the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass, on Monday. Brief bursts of snow will fall over the passes this afternoon and early evening with fluctuating snow levels and rapidly changing road conditions.

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time. The rain-snow level for the highways will fluctuate throughout this afternoon and evening as invading warm air battles against heavy snowfall rates.

Motorists are advised to expect rapidly changing weather conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort set to open early

READ MORE: ‘Take the foot off the accelerator’: Pandosy residents ask Kelowna to slow development

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic presents unknowns for Okanagan junior hockey teams
Next story
South Okanagan cab driver arrested for alleged sex assault against passenger

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

—Image: Flair Air
Two more flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 cases on board

The exposures happened on Nov. 5 and 9

Spider-Island, filmed in Vernon, comes to the Towne Theatre Nov. 26 for three showings in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)
Vernon stars in Spider-Man movie

Film in support of Canadian Mental Health Association debuts Nov. 26

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign. File photo.
Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign kicks off

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, except Sundays

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Several residents from the Cliffs in Vernon stand outside in the rain as Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a reported water break on Nov. 16, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
BREAKING: North Okanagan apartment evacuates in sprinkler mishap

Emergency Social Services, City of Vernon called in wake of water damage

Family reluctantly ends ground search for Jordan Naterer. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Ground search for missing Manning Park hiker ends while family continues to look for clues

‘We need something. We need a tent. We need a piece of clothing,’ says mother

Turning Points Collaborative Society praised a new Vernon resident, Hannah, for her generous donation of 15 new sleeping bags Nov. 9, 2020. “This donation was made possible thanks to a North America-wide project called the Garden Outreach Initiative, which is organized through the Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation,” TPCS said. (Facebook)
New Vernon resident donates sleeping bags to homeless

Turning Points Collaborative Society praises new resident for generous donation ahead of winter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read