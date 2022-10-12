Special squad from Lower Mainland recovers five stolen vehicles in Kelowna

The joint enforcement project “IMPACT” was in Kelowna from Sept. 19-23

The Kelowna RCMP made an IMPACT on stolen vehicle recovery and arrests over the weekend.

From Sept. 19-23, the joint enforcement project “IMPACT” (Integrated Municipal, Provincial Auto Crime Team) was deployed to the Kelowna area, bringing with them equipment to assist in locating stolen vehicles.

The team of eight recovered five stolen vehicles and made five arrests over the course of the week.

A break-and-enter suspect was identified, two individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants, and two individuals were arrested for prohibited driving. Additionally, three no-insurance tickets were issued.

“This was an important operation for our community,” said Inspector Beth McAndie. “The results of this collaborative project further highlight the need to work with our partners targeting those responsible, but we are pleased to be on the right track.”

IMPACT primarily works in the lower mainland and is an integrated unit, currently made up of members from the RCMP and municipal police, transit police and ICBC Special Investigations Unit. The program develops strategies to reduce auto crime in the Province of British Columbia through:

• targeting active, high-risk, repeat motor vehicle offenders;

• programs that track stolen vehicles and discourage auto theft;

• social media and education to increase public awareness of auto crime and prevention.

The Kelowna RCMP said that they forward to working with IMPACT within the Kelowna Regional Detachment in the future.

