Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

It wasn’t a bomb, but it merited the skill of the police Explosives Disposal Unit.

Chase RCMP report that on April 10, the detachment received a report from a homeowner in Lee Creek in the North Shuswap that they had located a large amount of explosive detonating cord.

The cord was secured on the property until the arrival of the RCMP ‘E’ Division Explosives Disposal Unit. The disposal unit was able to properly dispose of the detonating cord.

No further details yet regarding its presence.

