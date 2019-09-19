Special Olympics fundraiser comes to downtown Kelowna

Okanagan locals will come together this weekend to support Special Olympics athletes.

The motionball Marathon of Sport takes over City Park on Saturday with the hopes to create better support systems and program funding for aspiring athletes at the upcoming Special Olympics.

The day-long sporting contests welcomes local participants pairing up with Special Olympics athletes for a combination of sports and games including soccer, basketball and football. Participants have fundraised and taken in pledges through the year to contribute to the over $11 million that has been donated to motionball since 2002.

This year, a participant from Kelowna has pledged to get a fire-breathing unicorn tattoo if he reaches his pledged of $10,000 for the motionball marathon.

“This event is all bout leveling the playing field and making sure everyone feels included as part of the team,” said Liberal MP candidate Stephen Fuhr.

“Everyone deserves to participate and to be treated like an equal. There are still many misconceptions around intellectual disabilities. We want to reduce stigma and make it possible for more individuals to join the Special Olympics movement.”

The motionball marathon kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at City Park (Will move indoors to Central Sports Club in case of bad weather).

More information is available at motionball.com.

