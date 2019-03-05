Christine Patton will speak at Okanagan College March 13 photo: contributed

Speaker series at Okanagan College has leadership focus

The series takes place March 13

There are leaders, and there are those who lead. Do you know the difference, and which one are you?

These are among the questions that will be explored by author and performance coach Christine Patton when she kicks off the OC Speakers Series in Kelowna this month.

Patton’s talk will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the Kelowna Downtown Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library at 1380 Ellis Street.

“I’m interested in what draws us to certain people and why. I’m a big believer that success does not have to involve struggle and hardship. There are ways we can all enhance performance, ignite creativity, polish professionalism and build resilience for enduring productivity and well-being,” said Patton.

READ MORE: Okanagan College helps local wine industry professionals

After spending fifteen years as a litigation lawyer and deputy judge in Ontario, Patton now puts her time and expertise to work helping athletes, businesses and individuals perform their best. She is the author of Showing Up – Becoming the Me I Want to Be: Aligning Your Life and Work for True Success. Patton is also a Certified Practitioner/Trainer with the HeartMath Institute.

READ MORE: Okanagan College has new entrepreneur-in-residence

The talk is presented in partnership with Shawna McCrea of Balance Well-Being and is part of the OC Speakers Series.

“This is the first in what we hope is a series of topics presented by experts in their field, many of whom will be accomplished members of our local community. We are excited to be hosting this event and look forward to some exciting presentations,” said Phil Ashman, Okanagan College’s regional dean for the Central Okanagan.

Admission is free, registration in advance is necessary on Eventbrite.com

Donations of non-perishable food or hygiene products will be gratefully accepted to help Okanagan College students in need as part of The Pantry food bank project at the Kelowna campus coordinated by the Okanagan College Students’ Union.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Children in Kelowna have chance to learn outdoors
Next story
Earthquake jogs memory of meteor strike

Just Posted

Civic Award and Community Awards finalists revealed

The 44th annual awards will recognize volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders

Warriors look to take series lead over Wenatchee Wild

The Warriors will take on the Wild March 5

Speaker series at Okanagan College has leadership focus

The series takes place March 13

Highway 97 north of Summerland finally reopened

Rock slide resulted in month-long closure and lengthy detours

Vehicle collides with power pole in Lake Country

The accident happened Monday night on Lake Hill Drive

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless

Music, prayer, meditation help make living in car more bearable for Shuswap resident

UPDATE: Two snowmobilers missing in North Okanagan found safe

Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

Most Read