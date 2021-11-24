Dot, In Kelowna, is just one of the bunnies needing a foster home in the Okanagan. (BC SPCA photo)

SPCA ‘hopping’ to find rabbit foster homes in Vernon

Abundance of bunnies need to be moved to make room for evacuated pets

An abundance of bunnies in Vernon need to be moved to make room for evacuated pets.

The Vernon BC SPCA is looking for anyone interested in fostering rabbits.

“It would appear we have rabbits in the shelter and we also have a waiting list of people wishing to surrender their rabbit,” said senior officer protection and stakeholder relations Eileen Drever.

Like SPCA branches across the province, space is needed for pets who have been forced out of their homes from recent floods and slides.

“The BC SPCA is currently providing emergency boarding for pets of evacuees and we need the space and staff/volunteer resources for our evacuation animals,” Drever said. “We are recruiting volunteers to foster animals allowing us to assist more evacuees.”

In order to foster a rabbit all you need is a spare room with hard flooring and to apply to http://bttr.im/jc3hr.

The Vernon SPCA is also looking for a metal worker volunteer with the skills and tools to help expand cat kennels by installing portals.

And to create even more space at the shelters, all branches have half-price adoption fees until Dec. 8.

